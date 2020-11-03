1/
Mary Louise Huffer
BLUFFTON —Mary Louise Huffer, 98, passed away November 2, 2020 at Willow Ridge - Frieda House in Bluffton. Mary Louise was born January 30, 1922 in Gomer to the late Emerson and Martha Ann (Griffith) Clevenger. On October 14, 1942 she married Donald "Burt" Huffer who preceded her in death on December 15, 1989.

Mary Louise graduated from Gomer High School and attended Northwestern Business College in Lima. She had worked at the Lima Tank Depot during World War II and later as the head cook at Gomer Schools for 18 years. Mary Louise attended the Lima Community Church of the Nazarene. She loved crocheting, making afghans for her family, reading, watching her grandchildren's sporting events, playing cards and bowling.

Survivors include two daughters, Pamela (Dan) Allen of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Debbie (Dale) Metzger of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Devin (Heather) Allen, Jeff (Moriah) Allen, Kristi (Matt) Lora, Craig (Amy) Metzger, Kelly (Brandon) McClure; ten great-grandchildren, Cameron Allen, Braeden Allen, Kaden Lora, Karlie Lora, Madison McClure, Braydon McClure, Brantley McClure, Drew Metzger, Austin Metzger and Kendall Metzger.

Mary Louise was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Clevenger, Vernon Clevenger; and two sisters, Betty Warner and Jean Anderson.

Graveside Services will begin at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Pike Run Cemetery near Gomer. Pastor Chris Ewing officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Memorial Home to benefit Willow Ridge.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton is honored to be providing services to Mary Louise Huffer's family.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
(419) 358-2051
