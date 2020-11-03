1/1
Mary Louise Lutz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Mary Louise Lutz, 93, departed this world for her home in Heaven on October 31, 2020. She was born in Lima, Ohio on June 1, 1927 to parents John William Frail and Laura Ethel Witherspoon.

She was united in marriage to Dr. Eugene Frederick Lutz on April 19, 1953. He died on August 16, 2007.

Mary is survived by her step-children: Kenneth (Ruth) Lutz, of Marion, Ohio, Ronald (Anita) Lutz of Lima, Patricia Robison of Casper, Wyoming, Cathy (Tom) Craft of Englewood, Ohio; daughter Laura (Bryce) Atkinson of Lima, son Dr. John Lutz (Dr. Deborah) of Erie, PA, daughter Julie (Don) Hiebenthal of Salem, OR, and son James (Kim) Lutz. She is also survived by her sister Polly Rone of Lima, 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Richard Frail, Eloise Shutt, Virginia Hefner, and Jean Frail. She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1945, and Otterbein College in 1949. She was a teacher at McComb School, did substitute teaching, and worked at the Lima Ordnance Depot. Her greatest joy was being a homemaker who also enjoyed baking, sewing, and reading. Mary and Gene loved to travel. They visited many states, and for a time lived in Fairhope, AL. She was a godly woman and kind to all. She was a member of Lima Baptist Temple. She was deeply loved by her family.

Services will be Friday, Nov 6 at 2:00 at Lima Baptist Temple, with visitation to begin at 1:00. Burial will be in Neptune, Ohio.

Memorial donations can be sent to the Lima Baptist Temple.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
01:00 PM
Lima Baptist Temple
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Service
02:00 PM
Lima Baptist Temple
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 3, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Aquitance
November 3, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved