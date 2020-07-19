Mary Luster

LIMA — Mrs. Mary Frances "Starr" Luster; age 83, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at approximately 1:15 am.

She was born in Sunflower, Mississippi on January 10, 1938 to the union of Jesse James and Helen Geneva Washington, Sr.; both parents preceded her in death.

On January 9, 1957 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Henry Thomas Luster who preceded her in death.

Mrs. Luster retired from Allen Acres Children's Home as the Head Dietitian. She was a member of R.A.I.S.E. Encounters Church. She was a member of Southside Neighborhood Association, Whittier School PTA, Six Ward neighborhood Association. She volunteered at the Cheryl Allen Center and the Lima for Obama Association.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory; 5 sons; Steven T. Washington (Connie), Jehoshaphat Luster and Mashallah Luster all of Lima. Jehovah Luster (Sava) of Akron, OH. Muhammed AKil of Jersey City, NJ. 6 daughters; Damaris White (Dane) of Columbus, OH. Quantela "Bonnie" Monford (Rev. Bruce), DaBorah George (Leslie) both of Lima. Danette Liston (Mark) of Indianapolis, IN. Danielle Burnett (Richard) of Barberton, OH and Dalite Smith (Michal) of Akron, OH. 52 grandchildren. Many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. 6 brothers; Wesley Washington (Betty) of Atlanta, GA. Curtis Washington of Akron, Edward Washington and Carl Washington(Sharon) both of Los Angeles, CA. Ulysses Washington (Maria) of Ada, OH. Samuel Washington (Elizabeth) of Las Vegas, NV. 5 sisters; Verienece Frazier of Toledo, OH. Geneva McCullough (Mack) of Freedom, PA. Temple Washington-Patrick of Lima. Sharon Washington and Patricia Washington (Patrick) both of Atlanta, GA. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son: Emmanuel Luster. Sister; Doris Washington. 3 brothers Frank Washington, Jessie Washington and Anthony Washington.

Services will be held on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Sherri Pace, Officiating. Visitation will be 10am until time of service.

Entombment: Memorial Park Mausoleum

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.