LIMA — Mary Louise Lutz, 93, departed this world for her home in heaven on October 31, 2020. She was born in Lima, Ohio on June 1, 1927 to parents John William Frail and Laura Ethel Witherspoon.

She was united in marriage to Dr. Eugene Frederick Lutz on April 19, 1953. He died on August 16, 2007.

Mary is survived by her step-children: Kenneth (Ruth) Lutz, of Marion, Ohio, Ronald (Anita) Lutz of Lima, Patricia Robinson of Casper, Wyoming, Cathy

(Tom) Craft of Englewood, Ohio; daughter Laura (Bryce) Atkinson of Lima, son Dr. John Lutz (Dr. Deborah) of Erie, PA, daughter Julie (Don) Hiebenthal of Salem, OR, and son James (Kim) Lutz. She is also survived by her sister Polly Rone of Lima, 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings Richard Frail, Eloise Shutt, Virginia Hefner, and Jean Frail.

She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1945, and Otterbein College in 1949. She was a teacher at McComb School, did substitute teaching, and

worked at the Lima Ordnance Depot.

Her greatest joy was being a homemaker who also enjoyed baking, sewing, and reading. Mary and Gene loved to travel. They visited many states, and for a time lived in Fairhope, AL. She was a godly woman and kind to all. She was a member of Lima Baptist Temple. She was deeply loved by her family.

Services will be Friday, Nov 6 at 2:00 at Lima Baptist Temple, with visitation to begin at 1:00. Burial will be in Neptune, Ohio. Donation can be sent to the Lima Baptist Temple.

