LIMA — Mary Catherine McClintock, 86, died at 8:49 a.m. Nov. 7, 2019, at her residence.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Grace Baptist Church, Lima. Pastors Matthew Oliver and Paul Paschal will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Eastside Chapel, and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.