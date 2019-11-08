LIMA — Mary Catherine McClintock, age 86, was called into the presence of the Lord at 8:49 am on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at her home.

Mary was born July 11, 1933 in Malinta, OH, to the late Charles W. and Mary (Deitrich) Hartman.. On \June 14, 1953 she married W. Jack McClintock.

Mary was a 1951 graduate of Malinta-Grelton High School. She and her husband owned and operated the Stewart Road Hardware until its closing. Mary enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing and quilting. She loved the Lord and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, W. Jack McClintock of Lima; four children, Cindy (Michael) Dye of Lima, Keith (Kathy) McClintock of Lima, Barb (Bill) Wetzel of Minneapolis, MN and Ken (Katrina) McClintock of Columbus Grove; eleven grandchildren, Brandon (Michelle) Webb, Chris (Sarah) Webb, Bethany (Paul) Paschal, Cale (Cordelia) McClintock, Michael (Sally) Goodquist, Amanda Blomquist, Crystal (John) Wickline, Heather (Brian) Houser, Travis McClintock, Ashley (Justin) Miller, Machaela McClintock; twenty great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Hartman; sister, Jean Hartman; two brothers-in-law, Don (Sheri) McClintock, Dennis (Janet) McClintock and two sisters-in-law, Linda Phillips and Karen Hinkle.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Cecil Hartman and a sister, Margene Fisher.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am Monday, November 11, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, 1097 Fett Ave., Lima, Ohio 45801. Pastors Matthew Oliver and Paul Paschal will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 8:00 pm Sunday, November 10, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church or the James Cancer Hospital, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43210.

