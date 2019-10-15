SPENCERVILLE — Mary Susan (Brooks) McPheron, born August 21, 1938 to Paul and Ethel Brooks, and went home October 14, 2019.

Mary Susan was a 1956 Graduate of Spencerville High School and married Thomas D. McPheron on June 16, 1957, who survives. She is also survived by four children: Elaine (Steve) Steiger, Marilee (Joe) Lupo, Thomas (LeAnn) McPheron, and Jennifer (Travis) Hicks. She was grandma to 4 grandchildren, Sara Steiger, Steven (Elise) Steiger, Ethan Hicks, and Emma Hicks. She was great-grandma to Eliza Speakman and Crosby Speakman. She also had 3 step-grandchildren, Amanda (Bobby) Willis, Kelee Warnecke, Kaytlynn Warnecke, 2 step-great-grandchildren, Bryson Willis and Elijah Clayton, and one step-great-grandchild on the way. She was aunt to a special nephew, Greg (Maxine) Brooks, and other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Robert (Mary) Brooks, Dean (Jean) Brooks, James (Beverly) Brooks. Most importantly, Mary Susan is survived by her Lord and Savior.

Mary Susan was a life-long member of The Hartford Christian Church, where she served as organist for over 60 years.

She was a 60 year Member of The Eastern Star where she served as organist for many years.

She was organist for over 50 years at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home where she played over 2,000 funerals.

Mary Susan was SHS alumni of the year, and a true matriarch of her family.

She loved music, reading, her family, and most of all the Lord.

Friends may call Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville, and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the church.

There will be an Eastern Star service at 8:00 p.m. Thursday following the visitation.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Monticello United Brethren in Christ Church, with Pastor Andrew Atkins and Pastor Robert King officiating.

Burial will be at Hartford Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Spencerville EMS and Monticello United Brethren in Christ Church.