Mary McPheron
LIMA — Mary K. McPheron, age 96 of Lima, went home to be with her Lord on September 2, 2020. She passed peacefully in the early morning hours. Mary was born on February 21, 1924 in Lima, Ohio to Edward and Mary Snook. She married her loving husband Carl on June 28, 1941. Carl departed us on April 23, 1988.

Mary is survived by three children - David McPheron (Alma), Edward McPheron (Genny) and Sandra (McPheron Gross (William L.). Mary has seven grandchildren - Susan Hempling (Chuck), Paula Ball (Bill), Christine McPheron Graymire (Scott), Corinne McPheron, Alisa McPheron, William A. Gross (Kristi), Kinberly Brady (Jason); fifteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Mary enjoyed many social endeavors with her family and friends and had a lovely sense of humor. She loved dining out (especially desserts), playing cards, and board games with her family. She had many happy adventures fishing with her late sister-in-law Helen. Mary loved catalog shopping, was an avid reader, and read her Bible every day. Mary is now with the Lord and her beloved husband Carl.

Private family services will be held and burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, near New Hampshire.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
