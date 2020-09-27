FORT JENNINGS — Mary Lou Menke, 94, of Fort Jennings died 12:55 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 26, 1925 in Putnam County to the late Ferdinand and Anna (Gerker) Helmkamp. On July 7, 1945 she married Paul J. Menke, he preceded her in death April 5, 1996.

Mary Lou is survived by her children: Tom (Mary) Menke, Gene "Red" (Lorri) Menke, Lois (James) Grone, all of Fort Jennings, Nancy (Ron) Rampe of Kalida, Joann (Jeff) Swint of Fort Jennings, Joyce (Richard) Warnement of Coldwater, MI., and Linda (Bruce) Kahle of Kalida; nineteen grandchildren; and forty-three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a son: Richard Menke.

Mary Lou was a member St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia. She was also a member of the Fort Jennings American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday one hour prior to mass at the church. Due to the restrictions regarding COVID 19, masks are required upon entering the church. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Jennings Park or the Fort Jennings Memorial Hall.

