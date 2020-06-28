Mary Miller
CELINA — Mary Ann (Bihn) Miller, 82, died June 27, 2020, at The Gardens at Celina.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Celina, which can be viewed live on the church's website celina-ic.org. Burial will follow at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery, Celina.

Friends may call 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home, Celina.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
