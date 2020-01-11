LIMA — Mary Musilek was born on March 18, 1922, and passed away on December 8, 2019 at 97 years of age. She was the daughter of Augusta Mabel (Smith) and Reno Davidson. She had strong family ties to both her maternal grandmother and her brother, Dale (Lena) Davidson. She was married to James Burkholder (deceased) and had three children. She was married to Robert Burnett (deceased), and Ed Musilek (deceased).

Immediate family include her three children: Dave (Linda) Burkholder, Henry (Elaine) Burkholder, and Beth (John-deceased) Klay; her nieces: Diane Oberhoffer (deceased), Dolly (Bob) Riddle, Dorothy (Bill) Hurson; grandchildren: Heather Burkholder Smith, Tim (Wendi) Burkholder, Luke (Emily) Burkholder, Sally (José ) Mendoza, Rachel (Jason) Ryan, and Jacob (Melissa) Klay; and her great grandchildren: Zoe, Samantha, Andrew, Bella, Ruby, Merida, Ben, Grace, Jack, Drew, Brooke, Jacob, Sam, and Lincoln.

Mary graduated from Bluffton High School and attended nursing school in Lima. She worked at Lima Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse from 1959 to 1980. Mary was devoted to her patients and their families. She was quickly promoted to head nurse of her floor. Mary's greatest love and passion was training student nurses, many of whom corresponded with her to her death. Another highlight of her career was when she and all three of her children were employed by Lima Memorial in various positions. Upon retirement, Mary equally enjoyed the warm sunny weather and her dear friends in the southern state of Florida. The grandchildren have many wonderful memories swimming on Christmas Day, lobster races, eating the family recipe of Chicken Divan, trips to the beach collecting seashells and sharks' teeth, and building alligators and mermaids in the sand. She was a generous and loving grandmother and great grandmother. Mary was a faithful member of the Lima Memorial Hospital Alumni Association and Trinity United Methodist Church. Some of her favorite hobbies included: writing hand-penned letters, card making, reading mystery novels, playing cards, solving puzzles, gardening, bread making, and knitting dishcloths. Rarely were her hands idle.

Visitation will be from 3-4 on January 19, 2020 at the funeral home

The family is inviting extended family and friends to remember and celebrate the life of Mary Musilek on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 4:00 at the Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio. The service will be led by Rev. Tim Benjamin of Wayne Street United Methodist Church.

Mary Musilek will be laid to rest in the Maple Grove Cemetery located in Bluffton, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lima Memorial Hospital Nurses' Alumni Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.