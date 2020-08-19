ELIDA — Mary Myers, 85, of Elida, formerly of Delphos, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born on March 22, 1935, to J. Evan "Dobbin" and Leona (Vonderembse) Wreede who both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage on June 6, 1954, to Jack L. Myers who passed away on February 16, 2013.

Mary is survived by one son, Tim (Ellen) Myers of Columbus; three daughters, Laura (Steve) Miller of Elida, Nancy (Jeff) Sink of Findlay, and Sherry (Greg) Jacobs of Elida; one brother, Paul Wreede of Delphos; in-laws, Linda Wreede, Ruth Wassink, and Terry (Janet) Myers, all of Elida; six grandchildren, Angela (Kiel) Dennison, Alicia (Ben) Kehres, Nick (Karen) Jacobs, Andrea (Joey) Miller, Aaron (Rachel) Jacobs, and Heather Jacobs; five step grandchildren, Scott (Kylie) Miller, Mat (Mandy) Miller, Troy (Courtney) Sink, Alexis (Jason) Hutchison, and Emily Rybak; and thirteen great grandchildren, Peyton and Zoey Jacobs, Oliva Denison, Jamison Kehres, Samantha and Brandon Kehres, Cory and Veda Sink, Russell Hutchison, Matthew Miller, Logan Miller, Lexys Miller, and Jayse Miller

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Jacobs; two brothers, John and Francis Wreede, and in-laws, Mary (Bob) Lawrence and Joe Wassink.

Mary was a 1953 graduate of Delphos Jefferson and a member of Elida Immanuel Church in Elida. She had been a member since 1960 and was very involved with the church. Mary worked at Elida Schools as a cashier and was a homemaker. She loved to read.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Elida Immanuel Church. Pastor Neil Whitney will be officiating; there will be one hour of viewing prior to the service Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Specials thank you to St. Rita's Hospice for all their special care!

Memorial contributions may be made to Donor's choice.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com