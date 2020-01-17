OTTOVILLE — Mary O. Wehri, 85, of Ottoville died 2:14 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Meadows of Kalida. She was born December 17, 1934 in Glandorf to the late Louis and Mary (Meyer) Gerding. On August 11, 1956 she married Joseph Wehri, and he survives in Kalida.

Also surviving are 7 children: Kathy (Bob) Mangas of Leipsic, Karl Wehri, Ed (Kathy) Wehri and Joe (Joyce) Wehri all of Ottoville, Roger (Dort) Wehri of Fort Jennings, Karen (Ron) Wyant of Van Wert and Lisa (Terry "Fuzz") Horstman of Ottoville; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; sister: Bea (Dick) Wehri of Ottawa; brother: Jim (Marie) Gerding of Cloverdale; 2 sisters-in-law: Elaine Gerding of Glandorf and Deb Hermiller of Ottawa; and a brother-in-law: Don Halker of Ottawa.

Mary is preceded in death by a great-grandson: Wade Emerson Wehri; 3 brothers: Louis Gerding, Norbert (Jane) Gerding and Rich Gerding; and a sister: Lillian Halker.

Mary retired from Schnipke Engraving where she had been a machine operator. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville and its Rosary Altar Society and helped with the parish's funeral lunches. She was a lifetime member of the Ottoville ladies auxiliary. Mary volunteered at the Meadows of Kalida and had been a school aide and helped students with reading.

The funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with the Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township where a scripture service will be held at 2 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to the St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.