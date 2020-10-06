ZANESVILLE — Mary Elizabeth (Willet) Owen of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on 10/2/20.

Mary was born in Lima, Ohio on December 6, 1933, to Edward and Catherine Willet. She was married to her husband, Ralph Owen, for 64 years prior to his recent passing. Mary was a wonderful homemaker and mother while her children were young. She was also an active volunteer for the American Cancer Society and volunteered at Rosecrans BINGO for several years. As her children grew, she began working at St. Thomas School where she enjoyed 25 years with students and making lasting friendships. In her retirement, she was a devoted Grandmother and cared for her grandchildren on a regular basis. She enjoyed playing cards in a monthly card group and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Mary was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church.

She is survived by her children Lynda (David) Sutton, Mike (Lynne) Owen, Mark (Ami) Owen, and Beth (Mark) Johnston; her grandchildren Nicole (Aaron) Lee, Alyson Sutton (Shane Centers); Jay (Amy) Owen, Joe (Henneya) Owen, Michelle (Logan) Burt, along with their mother, Marcia Owen; Rikki (Jason) Crowe; Tyler Johnston and Travis Johnston, as well as six great grandchildren, a sister-in-law (Norma Willet) and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Robert Willet (sister-in-law, Ruth Willet) and Ronald Willet.

The family would like to express a special thank you to all of the home healthcare ladies who made her comfortable and entertained her over the past year.

There will be a family Catholic Mass and burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com