ALGER — Mary E. Pope, 79, died at 7:30 p.m. May 20, 2019, at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home. Pastor Mark Andreasen will officiate. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery.

Friends may call form 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and until services at the funeral home.