WAPAKONETA — Mary Helen Presar, 99, died July 14, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at Eley Funeral Home & Crematory.