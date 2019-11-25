LIMA — Mary "Colleen" Rex, age 65, passed away at 6:59 a.m. on November 24, 2019, at Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus.

Colleen was born on March 17, 1954, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Mary C. Hershberger. On June, 11, 1972, she married J. Michael Rex, who survives in Lima.

Colleen retired from Lima City Schools where she served as a secretary for 32 years. She also kept the books for her family business, Rex Seat Covers. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren, going on family vacations, and enjoyed attending plays at Encore Theater. She also enjoyed the Hallmark Channel, playing cards and doing puzzles with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Melissa Adkins of Lima; two sons: Steve Rex and Eric Rex, both of Lima; six grandchildren: Curtis (Abbie) Adkins, Hans Barlach, Theo Adkins, Madisyn Rex, Karlyn Rex, and Susan Rex; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers: John (Kelly) Hershberger of Elida and Thomas (Terri) Hershberger of New Hampshire, OH.

She was also preceded in death by her grandmother Edith Hershberger who had helped to raise her, as well as her sister Teresa Hershberger and son-in-law Anthony Adkins.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. Graveside Entombment will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Shawnee Cemetery. Rev. Bryan Bucher will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .