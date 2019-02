VAN WERT — Mary Jane Richardson, 79, died at 2:55 a.m. Feb. 24, 2019, at Meadows of Delphos.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Calvary Evangelical Church, Van Wert. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cowan and Son Funeral Home, one hour prior to services Thursday at the church and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Dixon, Illinois.