CONVOY — Mary Lou Riley, 91, died at 7:45 p.m. April 9, 2019, at Van Wert Health.

Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. May 4 at Countryside United Methodist Church, Convoy. The Rev. Seyong Lee will officiate. Burial will be at I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the church.