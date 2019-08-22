OTTAWA — Mary Louise Scheckelhoff, 89, of Ottawa died at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 27, 1930 in Leipsic to the late Orval S. and Henrietta M. (Bussing) Cupp. On September 2, 1953 she married James R. Scheckelhoff who died April 24, 2016.

She is survived by 4 children: Michael (Susan) Scheckelhoff of Pendleton, IN, Sue Ann (Jerry) Recker, Sandi (Whitey) Glanz, and Kathy (Todd) Kiene, all of Ottawa; 11 grandchildren: Ryan (Renee) Scheckelhoff, Jessica (Aaron) Fricke, Renae (Steven) Cox, Lindsey (Shoaib) Rasouli, Lynne (Jim) Dulle, Kyle Recker/Jesse Moyer, Julie (Corey) Buckland, Heather (Tyson) McGlaughlin, Jennifer (Ryan) Schumaker, Aaron Kiene, and Ashley Kiene; 17 great-grandchildren and one on-the-way. She was also preceded in death by 4 brothers: Orval (Audrey) Cupp, Jr., Richard (Alice) Cupp, Charles (Irma) Cupp, and Kenneth (Marilyn) Cupp; and an infant sister, Theada Cupp.

Mary Lou was a homemaker and bookkeeper for the family businesses. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, its Rosary Altar Society, the Catholic Ladies of Columbia and the prayer chain. She enjoyed taking pictures, flowers, reading and bird watching. Mary Lou's favorite holiday was Christmas and collecting nativity sets. She also enjoyed collecting angel pins and loved spending time with her family, especially at the cottage by the river.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a scripture service at 7:50 p.m.

Memorials may be given to a .

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.