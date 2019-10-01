LIMA — Mary Lou Sidener, age 89 of Lima, passed at 9:57 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born July 19, 1930 in McGuffey, Ohio to the late Ray and Avonelle Boyd Ziegenbusch. Mary Lou and Ross were married at the Harrod Church on July 24, 1968 by Rev. Willard Thomas. Ross survives in Lima.

Mrs. Sidener retired as a LPN with Lima Memorial Hospital after 30 years. She enjoyed collecting nurse figurines, Department 56 Dickens Village, and Jim Beam Decanters.

Also surviving is 2 sons - Robert E. (Marilyn) Wright of Lima; Michael (Sharon) Sidener of Kentucky; 3 daughters - Judy (Terry) Schaaf of Lima; Michelle (Donnie Joe) Johnston of Texas; Melanie (Greg) Hayes of Montana; 4 grandchildren - Angela (Jerry) Poe; Robert Tyler (Kelly) Wright; Scott Hayes; Andrea Sidener; 3 great grandchildren - J. Ryan (fiance' -Jordan) Briley; Brooke Wright; and Lexie Wright.

Funeral services will begin 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Wanda Werking from Southside Christian Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com