BLUFFTON — Mary Rosella "Rose" Smith, age 87, lived a full and blessed life. Born in Bluffton, Ohio on December 2, 1932 to the late Paul and Blanche Shulaw, she spent her childhood in Bluffton and lived a simple, albeit poor, country life through the Great Depression. She met Samuel L. Smith and married at 18 years of age, remaining with him, whom she so deeply loved, until his death in September of 2019. Known simply as "Rose" to family and friends, she was a unique woman and beloved by all who knew her.

Her career life was quite diverse and included the Erie Army Depot in the 1950's, a journalist/reporter for a local newspaper in the 60's, the Hancock County Court system and personal secretary to Judge Moorhead in the 70's, and finishing her career-life as a full time church secretary for Pastor Howard Spriggs in Findlay, Ohio. After retiring, along with her husband Sam, they managed the Bluffton Superwash, gaining a reputation in the local area for excelling in their work and providing above and beyond service to their customers.

Throughout her work-life she managed to thrive as a devoted wife and loving mother. She was very supportive of her husband Sam's career as an Ohio State Patrolman and stood by his side through some difficult years.

Rose enjoyed most any outdoor activity from planting and maintaining a vegetable or flower garden, to camping, bird watching, ice fishing or mushroom hunting. She loved her numerous animals and pets as well and once raised a baby robin later releasing it to the wild. Rose loved her family fiercely; grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well. She was known as a great friend to others and had many valued relationships throughout her life.

Finally, and central to her life, was her relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a longtime and faithful member and giver to the Assembly of God Church in both Bluffton and Findlay. Rose lived her faith openly and was known throughout the years to witness her faith to others and as a result lead several people to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. That was her heart. She was a woman of deep spiritual faith, and was known for helping people who were unfortunate, needy or down on their luck.

And so, we celebrate the life of Mary R. "Rose" Smith. We first celebrate the life she led her on this Earthly plane and also the new life that she joyously passed into on April 11, 2020. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include a son, Samuel "Douglas" (Susie) Smith of Bluffton; two grandchildren, Hanna (Kevin) Slater and Samuel Smith; five great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Landon, Elliott, Norah and Ingrid; and a sister Angie (Donald) Beck of Findlay.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, a private service and visitation will be held. Burial will be in Clymer Cemetery, Mt. Cory following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to Mennonite Memorial Home, Wyandot County Humane Society or Tri-County Family Assembly of God.

