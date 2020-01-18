OTTAWA — Mary Theresa Snyder age 90, of Ottawa and formerly New Bavaria, died Saturday morning, January 18, 2020 at The Meadows of Ottawa.

Her Legacy… Mary was born March 1, 1929 to Martin and Helen (Warniment) Klear in New Bavaria. She graduated from Holgate High School in 1947. On February 19, 1949 she married Robert Lee Snyder. She was a homemaker and farmers wife. Mary was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria. She was in the Rosary Alter Society and the New Bavaria VFW Auxiliary, serving in many offices. She enjoyed baking, cooking and bowling.

Her Family… She is survived by children: Teresa (Herb) Elling, Liberty Center, Carol (Tom) Middleton, Napoleon, Sharon (Tom) Jones, Holgate, Sandra (Dennis) Frey, Columbus Grove, Stephen (Lisa) Snyder, Napoleon, Mark (Lois) Snyder, Miller City, Christine (Ted) Burgei, New Cleveland, and Keith (Michelle) Snyder, New Bavaria; 18 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband on May 6, 2004, a son Dale and siblings: Rita Gerschutz, Paul Klear, Deacon Kenneth Klear, Angela Schroeder, Norbert Klear and Joseph Klear and a grandson.

Her Farewell Services… Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, Holgate on Tuesday from 2-8:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:30 am in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. Friends are invited to the church that morning after 9:30 am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Contributions in Mary's memory can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hospice of Putnam County or The Meadows of Ottawa. Online condolences can be left at ZachrichFuneralHome.com