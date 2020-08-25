Mary Steiner

ELIDA — Mary Katherine Steiner age 69 of Elida, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 at Lima Manor in Lima, OH.

She was a graduate of Elida High School, class of 1969 and completed a certificate program at University of Northwestern College (formerly Northwestern Business College) in 1970. Mary loved to participate in the Living Christmas Tree productions with the choir at Lima Community Church and was a dedicated member of Spencerville Church of the Nazarene. She dedicated her life to helping others through her work in lab services at Mercy Health (formerly St. Rita's Medical Center) since April 1978 where she would often train new staff and keep the processes moving during challenging times. Mary had several priorities throughout life, but none were higher than her love of the Lord and the love of her family. She could often be found visiting older generations of her family in nursing homes and assisted living centers across the Lima metro area. Mary never missed an opportunity to mail cards to friends and loved ones, even the smallest of holidays gave Mary a chance to let people know how much she loved them. Mary was known for her exceptional memory, her generosity and most importantly, her abundance of steadfast love for helping others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Minnie Steiner (Neuenschwander) and her beloved sister Joyce Ann McGraw (Steiner) and nephew Timothy Alan McGraw. She is survived by her nephew and niece, Paul Michal McGraw and Beth Crystal McGraw Welden of Missouri; brother in law, Bruce McGraw and wife, Roxanne of Texas.

She is also survived by several cousins, Jean Ann Miller and husband, Mel Miller who selflessly gave of himself as confidant and decision maker in her final days; Joan Wilhelm and husband, Denny Wilhelm; Larry Niswander and wife, Geri Niswander; Ed Neuenschwander and Barry Niswander. She is also survived by a beloved extended family; George and Mary Cox, Paul Cox, Carolyn and Dale Rider, Sharon Cox, Steven and Katie Rider, Daniel and Andrea Rider and Vicki Klausing. Mary is also survived by a close circle of ladies that made every day brighter.

The family will receive friends for viewing at 10 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 29th at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home located at 920 N. Cable Rd. in Lima, OH with a funeral service to follow at 11am. Burial to follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Pandora, OH

The family would like to thank the staff at Lima Manor for keeping Mary comfortable in her final days and all of the people that filled Mary's life for 69 years!

