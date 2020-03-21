ELIDA — Mary L. Thomas, age 81, passed away peacefully at 11:19 pm, Friday, March 20, 2020, at her daughter's home. She was born May 18, 1938, in Lima to the late Gerald Paul and Catherine Lucille Ribley Eggerman. She married Wendell D. Thomas on November 14, 1996, and he preceded her in death in 1998.

Mary was a 1956 Elida High School graduate. She was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church, the Lima Eagles, and St. Rita's Auxilliary. She retired in 2000 from AG Edwards Investments. She loved reading, gardening, working in the yard, eating sweets, casino trips and spending time with family.

Survivors include son Marty (Julie) Hayer of Georgia; 2 daughters: Rene (Thomas) Harmon of Elida and Caroline Hayer of Lima; 3 stepsons: Mike (Cindy) Thomas of Elida, Russell (Cindy) Thomas of Wapak and Dale (Sue) Thomas of Missouri; 3 stepdaughters: Kathy Dunahay of Ottawa, Jacque Thomas of Lima and Becky (Pete) McPheron of Elida; a sister Patricia Jean Bodine of Lima; 6 grandchildren: Amber (Joe) Kesler, Kyle (Maggie) Harmon, Kristy (Calvin) Miracle, Jonathan Griffin, Justin Griffin, Nicole Johnson; 13 great-grandchildren and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by sisters: Rosemary Shafer and Christine Schimmoller.

Per her request, there will be no visitation. A private family life-celebration will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at Bayliffandson.com.