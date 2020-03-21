Mary Thomas (1938 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Thomas.
Service Information
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH
45806
(419)-645-4501
Obituary
Send Flowers

ELIDA — Mary L. Thomas, age 81, passed away peacefully at 11:19 pm, Friday, March 20, 2020, at her daughter's home. She was born May 18, 1938, in Lima to the late Gerald Paul and Catherine Lucille Ribley Eggerman. She married Wendell D. Thomas on November 14, 1996, and he preceded her in death in 1998.

Mary was a 1956 Elida High School graduate. She was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church, the Lima Eagles, and St. Rita's Auxilliary. She retired in 2000 from AG Edwards Investments. She loved reading, gardening, working in the yard, eating sweets, casino trips and spending time with family.

Survivors include son Marty (Julie) Hayer of Georgia; 2 daughters: Rene (Thomas) Harmon of Elida and Caroline Hayer of Lima; 3 stepsons: Mike (Cindy) Thomas of Elida, Russell (Cindy) Thomas of Wapak and Dale (Sue) Thomas of Missouri; 3 stepdaughters: Kathy Dunahay of Ottawa, Jacque Thomas of Lima and Becky (Pete) McPheron of Elida; a sister Patricia Jean Bodine of Lima; 6 grandchildren: Amber (Joe) Kesler, Kyle (Maggie) Harmon, Kristy (Calvin) Miracle, Jonathan Griffin, Justin Griffin, Nicole Johnson; 13 great-grandchildren and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by sisters: Rosemary Shafer and Christine Schimmoller.

Per her request, there will be no visitation. A private family life-celebration will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at Bayliffandson.com.
Published in The Lima News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Cridersville, OH   (419) 645-4501
funeral home direction icon