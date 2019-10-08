LIMA — Mary Alice Thompson, age 90, of Lima, passed away at 1:14 p.m., Friday Oct. 4, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Mary Alice was born Nov. 7, 1928 in Lima, Ohio to Orville Floyd and Myrtle (Ford) Porter. She married Robert Oen Thompson and he preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 1956.

Mary Alice had worked as a salesperson at Fuller Brush Company, she also worked at Bluffton University in several capacities. She was a member of Sharon Park United Methodist Church, she enjoyed bowling in area leagues and coached the Allentown little league baseball team for many years. Mary Alice was also a major supporter of Elida High School Basketball.

Mary Alice is survived by her children; Todd (Cindy) Thompson, Dennis (Janna) Thompson, Donna (Greg) Wannemacher, and a daughter in law; Fran Thompson Mansfield. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Shea (Andrea) Thompson, Seth Thompson, Amanda (Bob) Stechschulte, Cassie (Jason) Hecker, Andy (Shannon) Wannemacher, Tara (AJ) Strauch, Aaron (Angie Taylor) Thompson, Aric Thompson, Zachary (Wynn Mayberry) Thompson, and Zoe Thompson. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren,

She is preceded in death by her son; Mark Thompson, a sister; Lois Whetsel, and three brothers; Howard, Gene and Ronnie Porter.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N. Cable Rd. from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Paul Scannell officiating. Burial will follow in Ft. Amanda Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in Mary Alice's honor to Bluffton University.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes