Mary Vandemark
SPENCERVILLE — On Friday Nov 20th Mary Ellen (Demint) Vandemark, was called home by her savior, Jesus Christ. Mary was born January 21, 1936 to Paul and Iva Fern Demint in Van Wert. She was a devoted Christian, a beautiful, loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mary is survived by 3 children LuAnn (Randy) Strayer of Spencerville, Kevin Vandemark of Shawnee and Dianna (Jeff) Goecke of Spencerville. Mary was the grandmother of 9 grandchildren Rodney (Juli) Strayer of Loveland Ohio, Ryan Strayer, Renee Strayer/Schartzer, Joshua (Mae) Vandemark, who all reside near Spencerville, Quinten Vandemark of Cridersville, Daniel (Sara) Goecke, Tyler (Reagan)Goecke, Whitney Goecke(fiancé Steven Klaus) who also reside near Spencerville, and Toby (Beth) Goecke of Waynesfield. Mary is also survived by two sisters Helen Blank of Van Wert and Carol Sue (Bob) Crain of Vandalia. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Mary was preceded in death by two younger brothers, Richard and Russel Demint.

Mary was a member of Hartford Christian Church, loved gardening, baking, and spending time with her family. She worked at Spencerville IGA and Hallmark Store on Elm.

A private memorial service will be held for immediate family members only at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, Ohio.

Memorials to the donors choice, condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
