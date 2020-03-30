LIMA — Mary Jean Vorhees, 91, passed peacefully from this life at 9:50 a.m. March 28, 2020 at Lima Convalescent Home.

She was born March 30, 1928 in Columbus, OH to Odilo and Margeret Mary Verhoff who preceded her in death. On August 11, 1948, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Columbus, she married Harry Eugene Vorhees, who preceded her in death.

Mary Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed time spent with her family and the trips that she took with Harry to Las Vegas and the annual trips to Myrtle Beach.

Survivors include a son, William J. (Cathy) Vorhees, of Lima and a daughter, Rebecca S. (Larry) Walther of Elida, seven grandchildren, Brett E. Vorhees of Lima, Brandy J. Musselman of Canton, OH, Curtis M. Vorhees of Lima, Brian T. Vorhees of Killeen, TX, Robert W. Walther of Lima, Brittney J. Westley of Lima, and Leah M. McCleary of Lima. Survivors also include 19 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and sister, Carole Baker of Wapakoneta.

She was preceded in death by a son, Robert E. Vorhees, sister Jo Allen, and brother Robert Verhoff.

Private family graveside services will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wapakoneta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Spina Bifida Foundation.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral in charge of arrangements.