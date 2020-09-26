Mary Wauters

OTTAWA — Mary L. Wauters, 83, of Ottawa died 6:40 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born February 4, 1937 in Green Bay, WI to the late Les and Harriet (Pratsch) Rondou. On September 4, 1958, she married Richard Wauters. He died October 27, 1988.

Survivors include five children: Betsy (Ken) Schulte of Ottawa, Mike (Kat) Wauters of Bay City, MI, Jeff Wauters of Pandora, Laura (Timothy) MacIntyre of Shelby Twp., MI and Charlotte (Adam Fisher) Wauters-Fisher of Columbus; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; and two sisters: Sally (Bill) Brumlic of Green Bay , WI and Charlotte Rondou of DePere, WI.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Steve Wauters.

Mary had been a caregiver at Loving Day Care in Ottawa. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and had been active in various Mother's Clubs throughout her life, including Diapers to Diamonds. She was very crafty and loved to knit and crochet; especially Christmas stockings and known as the Knitting Lady. Mary was also a Green Bay Packers fan.

A funeral mass will begin at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Scott Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Live streaming of the funeral will be available. Masks are required upon entrance into the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice or Putnam County Council on Aging.

The family would like to sincerely thank the Assisted Living staff at The Meadows of Ottawa and Putnam County Hospice staff for their dear care of their mom.