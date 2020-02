VAN WERT — Mary Lucille Wells, 81, Van Wert, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died at 5:45 p.m. on February 19, 2020 at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. February 29 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.