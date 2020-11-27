1/1
Mary Wilhelm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LEIPSIC – Mary Jane Wilhelm, 94, of Leipsic died 6:28 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born April 20, 1926 in Custar to the late Frank and Mary (Hentges) Schwab. In June 5, 1948, she married Harold Wilhelm. He died in September 29, 1999.

Survivors include six children: Anne (Karl) Verhoff of Columbus Grove, George (Peg) Wilhelm of Wauseon, Mary Sue (Bob) Buckland of Ottawa, John (Pam) Wilhelm of Hamler, Mark (Barb) Wilhelm of Deshler and Joan (Matt) Huber of Pittsburg, PA; 21 grandchildren; 35 grandchildren and one on the way; 3 step great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill (Lois) Schwab of Custar.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Jane Wilhelm; granddaughter, Emma Huber; great-grandson, Micah Wilhelm; and four siblings: Helen (Chuck) Maas, Dolores (John) Hayes, Howard (Lena) Schwab and Anna Belle Schwab.

May Jane was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic and its Altar Rosary Society. Mary Jane volunteered at Leipsic Pubic School and loved reading. She was known as Grandma Great by all of her great grandchildren.

Funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Fr. William Pifher officiating. Live streaming of the funeral mass will be available on the church's Facebook page. Burial will follow in Custar Cemetery. Due to regulations regarding the COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required at the Parish Center and church.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the St. Mary's Parish Life Center, Leipsic.

Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic.

Memorial donations may be given to Putnam County Hospice or St. Mary's School.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
(419) 943-2157
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved