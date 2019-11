BELLE CENTER — Mary S. Wireman, 91, died Nov. 23, 2019, at Vancrest of Ada.

Services will begin 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Pentecostal Tabernacle Church of Goed, Alger. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery.

Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.