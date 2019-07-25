BOTKINS — Mary Kathryn Ann Yahl, 83, of Botkins, died 2:15 p.m., Wed. July 24, 2019, at the Auglaize Acres. She was born March 27, 1936, in Glynwood, OH, the daughter of Roy & Alodia (Oen) Brown, who preceded her in death. On Jan. 5, 1957, she married William R. "Bill" Yahl, and he died May 12, 2012.

6 children, Annie Yahl, Wapakoneta; Ruth (John) Winters, Tempe, AZ; Mike (Teri) Yahl, Fryburg; Katie (Ronald) Schipper, Botkins; Lisa (Scott) Aufderhaar, Botkins; Roy (Lisa) Yahl, Lima; 16 grandchildren, John Edward (Alicia) Winters, Michael (Meghan) Winters, Ryan Yahl, Kim (Nate) Kreitzer, Aaron, Matt, & Joe Schipper, Seth, Ben, Lily, Logan, & Cole Aufderhaar, Nick Bailey, Josh, Jacob, & Maddi Yahl; 4 great grandchildren, John Arthur, Clara, Holly, & Elaine Mary; 9 siblings, Fr. Harold Brown, Bellevue, OH, Alvin Brown, New Bremen, Ann Leinweber, St. Marys, Agnes (Clete) Schmerge, LaSalle, CO, Fr. Joe Brown, Carthagena, OH, John (Pam) Brown, Celina, David (Jeannette) Brown, St. Marys, Virgil (Ellen) Brown, Moulton, OH, Theresa (Dick) Ramga, Wapakoneta, brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Ruth Brown, Robert Yahl, Joseph (Connie) Yahl, Eugene (Janice) Yahl, Judy Yahl, Sam Doseck, & Jim Clements, and numerous nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Anthony Brown, Francis Brown, & Paul Brown.

Mary was a homemaker and taught 3rd grade at St. Joseph Elementary School from 1955-1956. She was valedictorian of her 1954 class at St. Joseph High School, and attended the St. Joseph College, Cincinnati. Mary was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and taught CCD classes for 30 years. She had served on parish council and was a member of the Ladies Sodality of the church. Mary was an avid sports fan, especially The Ohio State University Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds, and March Madness. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending their various activities.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Mon. July 29, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Botkins. Burial is to follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Botkins. The family will receive family and friends 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Sun. and 9:00-9:45 a.m., Mon. at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Precious Blood Retirement Fund or the Right to Life of Shelby Co. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.