Mary Yant
BLUFFTON — Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Yant, 94, passed away July 17, 2020 at Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora. Betty was born March 27, 1926 in Lima to the late John and Beatrice (Carder) Huysman. She had been married to Lawrence "Junior" Yant.

Betty was a 1944 graduate of St. Gerard's High School in Lima. She was a homemaker and worked at several other jobs after her children were attending were school. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bluffton. Betty enjoyed attending auctions and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include six children, Deb (Tom) Green of Beaverdam, Robert (Marlene) Yant of Columbus Grove, Steve (Sue) Yant of Six Mile, South Carolina, Carol Hall of Florida, Garth Yant of Bluffton, Bruce (Lindsey) Yant of Phoenix, Arizona; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a brother, Jim Huysman of Lima; and three sisters, Joyce Kohl of Lima, Carol "Toots" Kohl of Lima and Phyllis Cloyd of Lima.

Betty was preceded in death by her former husband, Lawrence "Junior" Yant; five brothers, Clarence Huysman, Gene Huysman, Robert Huysman, Ralph Huysman, Fred Huysman; a sister, Sandy Jay; and a special friend, Jim Bebout.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bluffton. Father John McLoughlin officiating. A private burial will be held following the service at Woodland Cemetery in Beaverdam. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing will be required to attend the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Home Health & Hospice or to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton is honored to be providing services to Betty's family.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
(419) 358-2051
