DEFIANCE — Maryann R. Bakle, 84, of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at The Laurels of Defiance, with her family by her side.

She was born on July 21, 1934 to Gerald and Elsie (Brouwer) McCurdy in Fort Wayne, Indiana. On August 29, 1953 she married Charles A. Bakle, Sr. who preceded her in death on November 1, 1990.

Maryann was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She worked for over 30 years for the State of Ohio as a claims examiner for The Ohio Department of Unemployment Services. She was an active member and past president for the AFSCME (American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees). She served as secretary for the retiree group of AFSCME. Maryann was a member of The Defiance County Democratic Party.

Maryann is survived by her children; Charles (Penny) Bakle, Jr. of Defiance, Michael (Deb) Bakle of Defiance, David Bakle, Sr. of Bryan, OH, Diana Bakle of Waynesfield, OH, and Annmarie Bakle of Defiance. She also leaves behind two grandsons, Andrew Bakle and David Bakle, Jr., both of Defiance.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Charles A. Bakle, Sr., son, Mark Bakle, and brother, James McCurdy.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 pm on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with a Vigil Service at 3:00 pm. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Fr. Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church, or to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.