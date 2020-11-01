OTTAWA — MaryAnn (Giesken) Laubenthal passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

She was born in Greenburg Twp on March 21, 1931 to Lawrence "Pop" Giesken and Sophia (Kahle) Giesken. On September 30, 1950, she married Lewis "Boz" Laubenthal, who passed away in 1987.

Her children include, Rebecca (Becky) Dershem, Richard (Marsha) Laubenthal, Ned (Donna) Laubenthal, Alan (Lynn) Laubenthal, Lisa (Rod) Siemet, and Bruce (Stacey) Laubenthal, all of Ottawa, OH. She was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sally Laubenthal; and a son-in-law, Donald Dershem; along with her siblings, Sylvia Conn, Ruth Brown, Robert (Bob) Giesken, and Kenneth (Bud) Giesken. She is survived by one sister, Kathleen Schomaeker, Ottawa.

MaryAnn was a homemaker who was also a seamstress and upholsterer for many years. She was a member of the Glandorf CLC, belonged to the Kerner-Slusser Legion Post Auxiliary, and was a member of the Tuesday afternoon ladies bowing league, serving as league secretary for many years. As a seamstress she served her community by making countless bridal dresses and was an emergency contact for many who needed immediate repairs. She took great pride in her family, with her grandchildren and great grandchildren bringing her unlimited joy. Her life was enriched by many family gatherings, for holidays, basketball and football games, and just for the sake of being together. So many memories are held by her family of the wonderful times spent with her, making cookies, watching her crochet, or spending time together at the family's cottage along the Auglaize River.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Meadows of Ottawa or Putnam County Homecare and Hospice.

