LIMA — Marye Rice Wininger Gehring went home to be with her lord and savior on August 27, 2019 at 12:25 a.m. She was surrounded by her daughters. Marye was born June 9, 1940 to Clyde and Minnie Rice in Fayetteville, WV. She attended Fayetteville High School. She was a retired insurance claims adjuster.

She was previously married to Larry Wininger (deceased) and from this marriage came her children; Larry Dean Wininger (deceased), Robin (Billy) Lauck and Tami (John) Trenkamp both from Lima.

Grandchildren are Chris (Deana) Lauck from Lima, Brandon (Susan) Lauck from Pickerington, Dustin Lauck from Pickerington, Trenton (Sierra) Suever from Elida, Taylor (Britton) Kocher from Lima, and Austin Trenkamp from Lima. Great-grandchildren are Drew, Ethan, Tyler, Samantha, Addyson, Jordyn, Brayden, Kinsley, and Logan Lauck, Adrienne and Eden Kocher, and Easton and Elijah Suever.

On September 27, 1987 she married the love of her life Darrell Gehring Sr. who is deceased. They spent 38 wonderful years together. During the winter months they would travel to New Port Richey, Florida along with her little dog Maggie.

Her siblings are sister Ruby (Denny) Cottle from Lima, sister Mike (Donald) Huppert (deceased), brother Gene (Mary Helen) Rice (deceased), brother Billie Joe (Harlene) Rice (deceased), sister Ann McGuffin Taylor (John McGuffin) (Richard Taylor) (deceased). She also had many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Special friends whom we would be lost without: Sue Amrine, Mary Jones, Jane Weber, Phyllis Collins-Blythe, Diana Talley Nelson, Rick and Carrie Cheney, Matt and Heidi Barnett, and Mechell Broadwater, you love and support will never be forgotten.

Her family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2-4p.m. and 6-8p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. A funeral will begin at 12p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Jim Baker will officiate. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.

In lieu of flowers she is asking that memorial contributions be made to North Park Community Church, the Allen County Humane Society, or Interim Hospice Care.

