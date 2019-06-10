LIMA — Marylan Rose Santilli age 83, of Lima passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born August 24, 1935 in Lima to the late Charles James and Viola Mae Bradford Pitchford. She married James Vincent Santilli, II Aug. 31, 1966 and he preceded her in death Feb. 23, 1981.

Marylan had been a Nanny, worked for Motorola in Franklin Park, IL and downtown Kewpee for over 20 years. In her younger years she enjoyed roller dancing. She was an armchair Weather Channel storm chaser and loved drinking Kewpee coffee.

Survivors include sons: Thomas Barnett of Elida, Jimmy Santilli of Lima, a daughter Kim Seib, of Chicago, grandchildren: Tommy (Ebby) Barnett, Ashley (Justin) Filbrun, Robby Barnett, Jr., Shannon and Courtney Seib, great grandchildren Jackson, Rylee, Cooper, Ari and Justin and brothers: James Pitchford of Dayton and Roger Layton of Sidney and formerly of Westminster and best friend Marilyn Greenwell of Glendale, AZ.

She was preceded in death by a son Robert Michael Barnett, Sr. and stephfather Robert M. Goble.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.