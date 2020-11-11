DELPHOS — MaryLou Metcalfe, 88, of Delphos, passed away at 3:36 a.m. on November 11, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born June 13, 1932, to Roy and Alfreida (Rumschlag) Schreiber, in Rushmore, OH. They preceded her in death. On January 27, 1951, she was united in marriage to Carroll "Archie" Metcalfe. He preceded her in death on July 21, 1992.

MaryLou is survived by her children, Jeff (Carol) Metcalfe of Delphos, Deb Sellers of Delphos, Roger Metcalfe of Delphos, Dianne (Jeff) Will of Delphos, Steve "Archie" (Diane) Metcalfe of Delphos, Mike (Julie) Metcalfe of Columbus Grove, Jim Metcalfe of Delphos, and Chuck (Elaine) Metcalfe of Delphos; a daughter-in-law, Allison Metcalfe; a sister-in-law, Connie Schreiber; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Ron and David; a great-granddaughter, Sophie Dunaway; three brothers, Wayne, Bill, and Ronnie Schreiber; and a sister, Catherine Gladen.

MaryLou was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic church. She was a homemaker and loved to cook meals for everyone. She and her family invented a game for hot summer days called "water croquet". She enjoyed playing cards. She loved to camp at Huggy Bear. But most important, to MaryLou, was her family and spending time with them.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Father Scott Perry will officiate. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00 p.m. with a Wake Service at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home. Per the family, masks are requested to be worn during visitation but are mandatory at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

