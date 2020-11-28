FT. WAYNE, IN — Marylou Morgan, 91, of Ft. Wayne, formerly of Delphos, passed away on November 25, 2020, at the Towne House Retirement Community. She was born June 11, 1929, in Akron to Harry Karl and Hazel Ilo (Lytle) Romig. On August 6, 1950, she was united in marriage to Dr. David O. Morgan who preceded her in death.

She is survived by three children, Hugh Morgan of Delphos; Dr. Beth Morgan Marks of Ft. Wayne, and Gwen Morgan of Columbus; four grandchildren, Brian, Megan, and Missy Marks, and Tristan Kueper; nephew and nieces, Charles Schwartz, Diane (Jeff) Steslicki, and Debra (Chuck) Collins; and additional family members, Brenda (Roger) Valliere and their sons, Jeff and Nick.

Marylou was preceded in death by her husband and parents; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elizabeth (Morgan) and Charles Schwartz.

Marylou was a 1947 graduate of Lima South High School. She went on to graduate from Lima Memorial Hospital School of Nursing with her registered nursing degree. In 1950 she worked at Dr. Thomas Edwards office in Van Wert. During the Korean War, she volunteered for the Red Cross in Japan while her husband was stationed there. After the war she assisted her husband Dr. David Morgan in his dental practice for five years. She concluded her nursing career in 1996 after seventeen years at The Delphos Memorial Home. While living in Delphos she was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church where she was an elder. She was also on the Delphos Public Library board of directors. In addition, she belonged to the Mother's Club.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First United Presbyterian Church of Delphos or the American Cancer Society.

