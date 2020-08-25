1/1
Mason Shuey
2001 - 2020
OTTAWA — Mason D. Shuey, 18, died 9:26 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Hamilton Lake, IN. He was born October 17, 2001 in Lima to Brian and Raquel (Torres) Shuey. His parents survive in Ottawa.

Mason is also survived by 2 sisters: Morgan Hayes and Madelyne Shuey, both of Ottawa; 2 nephews: Emiliano and Ezekiel Olivo; Maternal grandparents: Merced Torres, Jr of Ottawa and Jean (Mike) Siefker of Ottawa; paternal grandparents: Dave (Shirley) Shuey of McComb and his beloved dogs: Digger and Marley.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother: Jean Rosengarden.

Mason worked for Industrial Millwright Services, Ottawa. He enjoyed cars, trucks and motorcycles as well as hunting and fishing. He loved his family and friends and spending time with them.

The funeral service for Mason will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic with Minister Michael Hartman officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. Friday until the time of service. Due to restrictions regarding COVID-19, masks are required when entering the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, Cincinnati 3229 Burnet Ave #3018 Cincinnati, OH 45229. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
