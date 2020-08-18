ST. MARYS — Matt Shirl Rhodes, 89, of rural Saint Marys, died 10:04 A.M. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 2, 1930, in Pineville, Kentucky, the son of John and Ava Rhodes.

He married Alma Lee Webb on December 18, 1954; she preceded him in death on September 19, 2014.

He is survived by his children: Robert "Ed" (Sandra) Rhodes; Brenda (Adrian) Slone; Donny Rhodes; Gary (Molly) Rhodes; Sonya (Tony) Slone.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Chastity Rhodes; Robbie Rhodes; Danielle (Bob) Sprague; Jennifer (Jeremy) Metzger; Jeanne (Nick) Stammen; Amanda (Matt) Meckstroth; Lyndsy Rhodes; Joshua (Mandi) Rhodes; Issac Rhodes; Donna (Chad) Pequgnot; David (Misty) Rhodes; Crystal Spencer; Alex Rhodes; Dustin Slone; Britney (Ralph) Bailey; Brooke Lontz.

He is survived by his in-laws: Shirley Rhodes; Silas Webb; Bernice Tuttle; Becky (Gary) Hittepole.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his son, Paul Rhodes; by grandchildren: Garrett Rhodes; Joslyn Rhodes; Gary Rhodes, Jr.; Matt Rhodes, Jr.; Madelyn Rhodes; his siblings: Murphy Rhodes; Bertha Wilder; Pauline Daniel; Thursa "Peach" Sharp; Dorothy Thiebeau; Lowell Rhodes; Paul Rhodes; Delbert Rhodes; in-laws Tom Tuttle, Bill Fuson; Hazel Lawson.

Matt began working in his family saw mill in Kentucky. After moving to Ohio, he worked as a welder; assembler and machinist.

Matt was a deacon of Flagship Missionary Baptist Church. He devoted his life to Christ, his loving wife; children; grandchildren; extended family and friends. He enjoyed gardening and helping his wife, Alma, preserve the harvest. He took great pride in his work, any task great or small. Matt always welcomed anyone who came to visit. He never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew him, and was known for his great sense of humor. To list all his attributes would be endless. So, in closing, we will share a quote Dad would use when reminiscing of a dear friend, Carly Tuttle: "What do you mean know how?"

Graveside funeral rites will be held Friday, August 21,2020, at Resthaven Memory Gardens.

At the request of Matt's family, they will be greeting friends and family under the portico at the rear of the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 West High Street, Saint Marys from 11:00 A.M. -1:00 P.M. on Friday, as a way to be safe and give people a chance to say goodbye to him. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance.

Condolences may be sent via Millerfuneralhomes.net,and memorial gifts may be given to Flagship Missionary Baptist Church in Saint Marys.