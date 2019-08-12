Matthew Singer

CANAL WINCHESTER — Matthew "Matt" Thomas Singer, 43, of Canal Winchester, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Matt was a 1994 graduate of Lima Sr. High School and a 1999 graduate of The Ohio State University. He was a legislative aide for Ohio Senators Bob Cupp and David Goodwin; and was a 16 year faithful employee of Walmart. He loved all things outdoors: hiking, camping, gardening and sports. Matt is survived by his parents Tom and Deb; aunts and uncles Judith (Ron) Ridgway, Patricia Curlee, Ed (Priscilla) Singer, John (Patty) Singer, Kathy (Bob) Stager, Rob (Barb) Singer, Bill (Theresa) Singer; numerous cousins; best friend Devlin; and beloved canine companion Piper. Matt's family will receive friends Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m with dinner @ 3 p.m. at Quest Conference Center 8405 Pulsar Place Columbus, Ohio. Please dress casual. Memorial contributions may be made in Memory of Matt Singer to Friends of Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks @ www.metroparksfriends.org. Cremation arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. Messages may be sent to Matt's family by visiting www. cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
