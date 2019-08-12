CANAL WINCHESTER — Matthew "Matt" Thomas Singer, 43, of Canal Winchester, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Matt was a 1994 graduate of Lima Sr. High School and a 1999 graduate of The Ohio State University. He was a legislative aide for Ohio Senators Bob Cupp and David Goodwin; and was a 16 year faithful employee of Walmart. He loved all things outdoors: hiking, camping, gardening and sports. Matt is survived by his parents Tom and Deb; aunts and uncles Judith (Ron) Ridgway, Patricia Curlee, Ed (Priscilla) Singer, John (Patty) Singer, Kathy (Bob) Stager, Rob (Barb) Singer, Bill (Theresa) Singer; numerous cousins; best friend Devlin; and beloved canine companion Piper. Matt's family will receive friends Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m with dinner @ 3 p.m. at Quest Conference Center 8405 Pulsar Place Columbus, Ohio. Please dress casual. Memorial contributions may be made in Memory of Matt Singer to Friends of Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks @ www.metroparksfriends.org. Cremation arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. Messages may be sent to Matt's family by visiting www. cotnerfuneralhome.com.