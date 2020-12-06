LIMA — Matthew Stumpp, 47, passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Matthew was born on December 31, 1972, in Lima, Ohio to David and Mary {Neuman} Stumpp, who survive in Lima. On October 31, 2008, he married Linda Edwards-McNett who survives in Lima. They were each other's best friends and soulmates and were the love of each other's lives.

Matthew graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1991, where he played football. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and would build and restore motorcycles. He was extremely creative and artistic and always had games and crafts ready for when his niece, nephew, and granddaughter came to visit. Matthew was a huge Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan and was an old soul who enjoyed heavy metal music.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his sister Christie Carter, nephew Nick Carter, niece Brooke Carter, 3 step-children: Christy (Wade) Dole, Joshua (Ryan Wineland) McNett, and Brandon McNett, granddaughter Gabrielle Dole, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as his fur babies: Cubby, Archie, and Sunny. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

There will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements handled by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .