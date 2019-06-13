LIMA — Max L. D. Casper, age 82 of Lima, went to join his beautiful wife, Kay in heaven on Tuesday, June 11, 2019; to praise and trust the Lord for his gift of salvation and eternal life. He was born April 6, 1937 to the late Henry and Ina Gehrisen Casper. On April 29, 1961 he married Kay Merricle who passed away in their home battling Leukemia for 5 years on January 5, 2014. Max was a loving and caring caregiver during this time and was an "experience to be with Kay." Both were fortunate to retire at the age of 50. After retirement they enjoyed their many ventures in fine dining, the antique world, and their misadventures!

He is survived by a sister-in-law - Darlene Casper of Ada; with 3 nieces and 1 nephew surviving

Preceding him in death is a brother - Warren Casper

Also Preceding him in death was his sister-In law Myertta Stevens: with 7 nieces and 2 nephews surviving and 2 nieces and 2 nephews deceased.

Max was very proud of his German Heritage as he grew up on a farm, working with horses, didn't have electricity for 12 years as a young boy. He got to work with a team of horses and also modern machinery. The use of wale oil lamps and stove was the order of the times. It was quite a experience to live two different worlds at the same time. His chores included shucking corn, oats, and husking corn for feeder cattle and hogs. This was the old fashion way, as time moved more slowly. His late father, would said ' you can't get a horse stuck in a field. Dad was right on that one! Also cutting and splitting wood for stoves and furnaces for a week or two every year. The old way with hand saws and axes, Those were wonderful life experiences! He was very proud of his 'old fashioned' parents and they of him.

He was an active sportsman and especially liked to hunt mushrooms and enjoyed all wildlife. He served proudly in the Ohio National Guard (Ada unit) from 1954 - 1962, was an expert shot with a variety of weapons, and was armorer artisan (charge of weapons) MOS. He helped with events for local veterans funerals and was very proud to have been in the Ohio National Guard! He was so proud to have served with two fine gentlemen. First Sgt. Wilbur R. Lee and Capt. Kenneth D. Tressel Company Commander. The late Wilbur R. Lee had over 40 years of military service to his country. These were local Ada men and the "Best of the Best".

He was know on WIMA Radio show "Topical Heat Wave" by Dennis Sheefer as Max of Shawnee, a call in daily talk show on current and political events for about 5 years. The program was very controversial at the time. Max's handle was Max of Shawnee and he was well known.

Max loved to grow tomatoes, cucumbers, and always had plenty for neighbors and friends. He enjoyed flowers and gardening. He loved his four legged companion "Ozzie" his inside cat for over 10 years and a few outside over the years. he loved to be a 'free meal' to all his furry friends that would visit him daily from the creek behind his house. They and Max will miss that! It was a lot of pleasure for all. In later years, Max loved to feed, put water out for the birds and raccoons and helped stray cats find a home.

Max will be remembered for his adventurous spirit. He will be missed by his faithful feline pet cat, Ozzie. Ozzie helped fill the void of the passing his Max's wife Kay. Ozzie was a wonderful animal of 15 plus years, is a wonderful lap cat, bed time buddy and a guard cat. Ozzie has been reassured there is a Kitty heaven. Ozzie will miss Max, his loyal companion.

Max was known for his honesty, loyalty, caring, strong will, being head strong, and sometimes bull headed. And according to Max, 'an all around hell of a nice guy.'

"Trusting and praising the Lord for his gift of salvation was a quote from his late mother, Ina Casper often shared with him.

Funeral services will begin 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima. The family will receive friends from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Parks, Johnnie Appleseed Organization. Max loved the Heritage Parks to fish, catch, and release the big one! Which he did regularly. It's a wonderful park.

(These are words shared by Max for his obituary)

