LIMA — Max L. Shrider, age 91 years, passed away July 27, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Keller Shrider of 71 years; his daughter Jane A. (Edward) Erfurt of Dublin, OH; his sons Michael A. Shrider of Richmond, IN and Donald G. (Rhonda) Shrider of Bryan, OH; his half-sister Emily Huntsman of Wilmington, NC; his half-brothers Robert Wilkins of New Knoxville, OH, Thomas Wilkins of Lima, OH and James Wilkins of Lakeland, FL. He is also survived by his grandchildren Edward Erfurt IV, Tiffany Shaw, Adam Shrider, Amy Rivera, Erika Heise and step grandchild Michell Sanders; 11 great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister Rose Roberts; his brothers Orville, Oria, Richard, and Melvin Wilkins; his half brother Martin Wilkins; and his grandson Todd Shrider.

Max retired after 40 years as a truck driver for Duff Truck Lines.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 451 N. Cable Road, Lima. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 12:00 PM at the church with Pastor Andrew Shields officiating.

Private burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to First Baptist Church or Putnam County Hospice would be appreciated.

