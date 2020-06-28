Max Williams
NEW HAMPSHIRE — Max O. Williams age 81, of New Hampshire passed away 11:25 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born at home in New Hampshire to the late Hank and Helen Stocker Williams. He married Laure Lee Field March 28, 1996 and she survives in New Hampshire.

Max had been a commercial pilot for DS Brown Company and other companies. Flying was his passion and would do it even if he didn't get paid. He was a self-employed farmer, DJ, body man and mechanic. He had also worked for P & G, Hobart, Waynesfield Schools and had a Phillips 66 Gas Station in Waynesfield. He graduated from St. Gerard's in Lima, enjoyed bowling and sprint car racing.

Additional family members include a son Jeff (Teresa) Williams of Belle Center, a daughter Cheryl Pope of Bellefontaine, stepson Jeff (Tracy Hutchinson) Baker of Elida; grandchildren: Bobbie Dappert, Chad Williams, Jeffrey Williams, Jr., Nick Height and Lindsey Bechtel, Ashleigh Eutseler, Sawyer Baker and Josh Sterling.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
