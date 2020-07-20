WAPAKONETA — Maxey J. McKenzie, 83, of Wapakoneta passed away at 3:17 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 6, 1937 in Delaware Bend, TX to Orris & Faymon (Riddle) McKenzie who preceded him in death. On Nov 2, 1956 he married Peggy Sue Jones and she passed away on July 2, 2013.

Survivors include three children Jeff McKenzie, Jenny Moon, Janie & Gary Hickfang; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and his partner Vivian Hines of Elida.

Max and Peggy enjoyed going to casinos and he loved golfing with his son and friends. He also enjoyed Florida living with Vivian. Max retired after 25 years of truck driving with Airco, Lima and was a member of the American Legion Post 330, Eagles 691 and Moose 1553.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date at Fort Amanda Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com

The McKenzie family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.